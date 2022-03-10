Vice presidential aspirant Sara Duterte-Carpio’s husband, Atty. Manases Carpio, hinted during a visit to Puerto Princesa City that if the BBM-Sarah ticket wins, she might be in command of the national defense.

Manases in a meeting with the local press on March 8 at a hotel in the city said that although he and Sara do not talk about politics at home, presidential candidate Bongbong Marcos has said that she might be given the national defense responsibility in the cabinet.

“Parang nabanggit yata ni BBM, parang he mentioned na defense yata ang iaano niya… sabi,” Manases said.

“As I mentioned earlier, ayoko kasing pag-usapan sa bahay — ‘Anong magiging trabaho mo as vice president?’ Ayoko. Unless siya ang magsabi na ito ang gusto ko, pero wala pa naman siyang nababanggit sa akin. Pero the way yong narinig ko po kay BBM, kasi si BBM ang nagsabi, parang defense. Medyo mahirap yon. Mabigat yon kasi domestic and international ang kanyang masasakupan,” he added.

Manases said Sara is “firm” and will do what she says and decides.

Sara, a reservist with the rank of colonel in the Philippine Army (PA), proposed making military duty mandatory for Filipinos after they turn 18 years old in January of this year.

“Hindi po (Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC) ROTC lang na isang subject o isang weekend lang, dapat po lahat ng ating 18 years old, pagtuntong mo ng 18 years old, you will be given a subsidy, you will be asked to serve our country doon sa ating armed forces,” Sara said.

Manases arrived in the city to meet with Uniteam supporters, which include municipal mayors, city councilors, and utility services officials, and to inaugurate the BBM-Sara Provincial Headquarters along Rizal Avenue in Barangay Magkakaibigan.

He explained that BBM and Sara, who were expected to visit, had a prior campaign sortie itinerary and did not cancel their travel to Puerto Princesa.

“Wala pong nag-cancel. Ang schedule kasi… sabi kasi ng mga kaibigan namin dito, may konting gathering ng mga supporters. But, ‘yun nga unfortunately, mayroon na silang mga previous, kasi naka schedule na ang kanilang mga rally-rally. Nasa Bulacan sila today, and tomorrow they will be in Abra. So, baka later part of March or April sila,” he explained on Tuesday.

When asked if the BBM-Sara team has any plans for Palawan’s development, Manases stated he couldn’t comment at the present.

“Kapag nagkita po siguro kami, I will …. ‘di ko pa po kasi alam kung ano… siguro by the time na magkaroon sila ng rally [dito,] masasabi niya kung ano ang mga plano at proyekto niya dito sa Palawan,” he said.

“Most probably, project. ‘Yun naman ang sinasabi nila, pati si BBM, katulad ng Build Build Build, ipagpapatuloy nila. Ang Malasakit Center maraming natutulungan. So, most probably ipagpapatuloy po nila yan,” he added.