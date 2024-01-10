An expert has stated that the recent fish surge event that occurred in Sarangani is also happening in Palawan, where there is an abundance of fish used in sardine production.

In a Monday radio interview with Bombo Radyo, Dr. Westly Rosario, former head of the National Integrated Fisheries Technology and Development Center (NIFTDC), explained that this is an annual phenomenon characterized by a sudden increase in fish populations in a coastal area.

“Ito yong phenomenon na taun-taon nangyayari sa atin. Kaya lang kung minsan, palipat-lipat ng lugar kung saan dumadagsa yong isda,” he said, explaining that one possible reason is the upwelling of cold water from below, which disturbs the fish.

“Nangyayari din ito, I think sa Dipolog, sa Palawan—ito yong mga lugar na very productive pagdating sa sardinas. Ang kasabay niyan, meron pang mga malalaking isda yan sa ilalim dahil pagkain naman nila itong mga sardinas,” Rosario said.

This phenomenon, he said, should be seen as a business opportunity for residents, as exemplified by the backyard sardine production in Dipolog.

Particularly abundant in sardines, he said this migration could provide significant opportunities for local communities and businesses.

Drawing parallels between Sarangani and Palawan, where tuna feeds on mackerel fish, Rosario emphasized the importance of preparedness among fishermen and those skilled in fish salting.

“Kaya ang mga lugar na yan, kung ako lang, ay [dapat] turuan ng ating pamahalaan na mag-sardinas,” Rosario stated.

He said it is a natural occurrence that has the potential to not only augment local food supplies but also supply raw materials for the creation of fish-based products such as bagoong or patis.

In Mark Achieval Ventic Tagum’s Facebook post on January 7, he said that a multitude of fish swarmed in Barangay Tinoto, Maasim, Sarangani province.

He stated that the beach was teeming with fish and added the hashtag #2024Blessings to describe it.