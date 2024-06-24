Tribu Malagnang from San Vicente emerged as the champions at the Saraotan sa Dalan 2024 event, which took place on Sunday, June 23, at the PGP Convention, Capitol Grounds.

Several municipalities showcased their unique traditions and cultures through vibrant costumes, impressive dance performances, and lively music.

Tribu Malagnang claimed the grand prize of ₱1,000,000.

Tribu Purungitan from Cuyo secured second place and won ₱750,000, while Tribu Narranon from Narra took third place, earning ₱500,000.

Three other participating municipalities each received a consolation prize of ₱200,000.

Magsaysay was recognized for Best in Musicality and Most Disciplined Group, Cuyo won Best in Costume, San Vicente was awarded Best in Set Design, and Sofronio Española took home the prize for Best in Concept. Each of these special awards included a ₱10,000 prize.