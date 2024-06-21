Outstanding local government units (LGUs) and youth cooperatives were recognized for their contributions to cooperative development during the 1st Palawan Tripartite Conference for Cooperative Development held on June 20 at the VJR Hall of the Provincial Capitol.

San Vicente received the 1st place award in the Special Citation for LGU with Support to Cooperative Development, taking home ₱15,000. The municipality scored 100 points from the judges.

Following them, Bataraza earned 97.33 points and received ₱12,000 for 2nd place, while Roxas scored 85.66 points and was awarded ₱10,000 for 3rd place.

To qualify for the special citation, LGUs need to have a cooperative development officer and an approved budget for cooperative development from the previous year.

Evaluation was based on three key indicators: provision of an enabling environment for cooperative development, implementation of ordinances, policies, and programs/projects on cooperative development, and best practices of LGUs in supporting cooperatives.

Youth efforts from Bataraza and San Vicente were also celebrated through the Best Koop-Bata Awards. Koop-Bata Bataraza, composed of students from Leonides S. Virata Memorial School (LSVMS), received the Saving Mobilization Award and Membership Expansion Award, along with a total prize of ₱16,000 for their Guardian Cooperative. The Business Operation Award was given to Koop-Bata San Vicente, consisting of students from San Vicente National High School.

KOOP-BATA, a Laboratory Cooperative, aims to train youth in saving, financial management, and entrepreneurship skills.

Governor Dennis Socrates emphasized the importance of preparing young Palawenos for active cooperative membership, underscoring the value of financial management skills. Strengthening cooperatives remains a priority under Governor Socrates’ administration, aimed at supporting livelihoods across the province.