The San Vicente National High School (SVNHS) KOOP BATA has received income-generating opportunities from the San Vicente Municipal Employees Multipurpose Cooperative (SVMEMPC).

The employee’s cooperative turned over two coffee vending machines, school supplies, and business uniforms to the school-based organization as part of the ₱300,000 funding from the provincial government of Palawan.

The turnover ceremony, held on February 2, at SVNHS, was attended by personnel from the Provincial Cooperative Development Office (PCDO), officials from the guardian cooperative, teachers from the school, and members of KOOP BATA.

The Provincial Information Office anticipates that this initial support will empower the young members of KOOP BATA by teaching them valuable skills in business management, financial literacy, and the importance of savings.

Through this initiative, the Provincial Government aims to instill an entrepreneurial spirit in the youth, fostering economic awareness and self-sufficiency among the students of San Vicente.