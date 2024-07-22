Three individuals were arrested, while several others escaped, when police raided an illegal cockfight in Barangay Binga, San Vicente, around 5:10 p.m. on July 21.

The individuals, whose names were not disclosed by the San Vicente Municipal Police Station (MPS), are currently in custody and are set to be charged with violating Presidential Decree 1602, which pertains to the prohibition of illegal cockfighting.

According to the police report, the authorities received a tip about the cockfight taking place as early as 4 p.m. They conducted a validation and caught the individuals in the act.

Police seized ₱1,770 in cash, 10 live and dead fighting cocks, and cockfighting paraphernalia at the scene.