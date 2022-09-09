- Advertisement by Google -

Former Barangay Sta. Monica Captain Ronaldo “Mong” S. Sayang was slapped with a one-month suspension by the Sangguniang Panlungsod for “simple misconduct.”

The suspension was based on Administrative Case No. 2021-02, filed by Josephin A. Saguiped.

In its decision dated January 24, 2022, the Sangguniang Panlungsod said Sayang was found guilty of simple misconduct and was meted a penalty of suspension for a period of one month.

The former Punong Barangay did not file an appeal or a motion for reconsideration on the decision, which was deemed final and executory on February 8, 2022.

The city administrator, Atty. Arnel Pedrosa, confirmed to Palawan News that the suspension order signed by Mayor Lucilo R. Bayron has been served to Sayang which he received yesterday.

Pedrosa also said he personally talked to Sayang, who told him that he no longer contested the decision.

“Although tinatanggi niya yung reklamo laban sa kanya, nag-decision yung Sangguniang Panlungsod na guilty sya. Nakausap ko rin siya at sinabi niya na hindi nya na rin nga na hindi nya na inapela so sinerve na naming kahapon at effective na yung suspension,” Pedrosa said.

