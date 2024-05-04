The Sangguniang Panlalawigan is contemplating on the possibility of conducting a regular session on Pag-asa Island, Kalayaan town in the West Philippine Sea (WPS), amidst the rising aggression being made by China.

During their recent session, Board Member Ferdinand Zaballa expressed his initiative to issue a statement affirming the nation’s resolve to stand firm against Chinese intimidation and harassment in the disputed waters.

Aside from the regular session, Zaballa, who is the president of the Liga ng mga Barangay, also raised the possibility of holding a joint session with the Sangguniang Bayan of Kalayaan, which could take place during the country’s Independence Day celebration on June 12.

“Napag-usapan natin sa isang session na magkaroon tayo ng pagtitipon doon sa Kalayaan Island. Magkakaroon tayo ng activities doon, pwede tayong magkaroon ng joint session with the SB of Kalayaan, kami naman sa Liga ng mga Barangay, magkakaroon din kami ng activity,” Zaballa said in a privilege speech.

“What a better way to embolden our activitty as a bold statement of our territorial integrity na gawin natin ang celebration sa WPS sa Araw ng Kalayaan — Araw ng Kalayaan sa Munisipyo ng Kalayaan,” he said.

Furthermore, Zaballa motioned for the secretariat of the Sanggunian to start making arrangements for the travel to Pag-asa Island.

He added that with the intricacies of the travel going to Pag-asa Island, they could request for assistance from the Western Command.

Board Member Ryan Maminta, meanwhile, reminded that they need to coordinate with national government agencies, particularly the National Task Force on West Philippine Sea.

Aligning himself with Zaballa’s proposal, Maminta said he has also been advocating for the same since 2019, but they have to go through proper channels.

“Right now, there are policies that the national government has implemented that we need to adhere to for us to be able to do what we want and bring everyone on the same boat before we arrive at a decision to go there,” he said.

To facilitate the plans smoothly, he said they need to create a special committee to be composed of Board Members and a representative from the governor’s office “to have a politico-legal effect in our travel and to conduct activities in Kalayaan Island.”

Board Member Winston Arzaga, on the other hand, said he has also been pushing for the provincial board to conduct a session on Pag-asa together with former Board Member Sunny Batul back in 2010.

“But during thoe days, that proposal did not get enough traction. So hopefully, this would be done,” Arzaga said.

He also agreed with Maminta’s proposal to create a small committee to facilitate the proposal.

“This is not a small matter because it has security implications. Close coordination with Wescom is necessary so early preparations should be made,” he said, adding that going to Pag-asa Island bringing a large contingent is “not a picnic”

“The entire world is watching and perhaps it is the best time to be serious and come out with a very good resolution while we are there. So if we gather enough qorum, that will be very historical because for the first time, the Provincial Board will be exercising its legislative aauthority right there where the action is,” he explained.

Zaballa also sid that aside from the proposed visit to Pag-asa Island, the Liga ng mga Barangay also has lined up a series of activities regarding the issue of WPS. He said for their scheduled gathering on June 17, they have invited experts to discuss issues and concerns on WPS.

On top of the list of invitees is former Supreme Court Justice Antonio Carpio.

“May representative galing sa Zambales who is my coleague sa Liga ng mga Barangay na ganito rin yung kanyang mga isinusulong,” he said.

Moreover, he said they will also be conducting information and education campaigns to further raise the awareness of the youth.

“We also have programs to make a bold statement na itong ipinaglalaban natin na WPS ay hindi makalimutan (ng mga kabataan). Kung napapansin natin, alam nila ang WPS pero ano ba talaga ang ipinaglalaban natin?” he said.

Board Member Rafael Ortega Jr. also said there have been moves to encourage the youth through the Sangguniang Kabataan for information campaign.

“Sa bayan ng Aborlan, yung ating mga SK ay isinama natin na hindi lang puro basketball o palaro ang adbokasiya, bagkus ay yung pagbibigay ng impormasyon at kaalaman tungkol sa issue ng WPS sa ating mga kabataan,” he said.

“Hiniling na rin natin sa DepEd at CHED na isama sa curriculum ang pagtuturo sa mga estudyante tungkol sa issue ng WPS upang mas maintindihan nila kung ano ang kahalagahan at present situation sa WPS,” he added.