The Sangguniang Panlalawigan has requested Palawan 2nd District Rep: Jose C. Alvarez to refile a bill for the creation of two Department of Education (DepEd) Schools Division Offices (SDO) in the province.

Board Member Ryan D. Maminta of the second legislative district, who authored the resolution, said considering the land area of the province, having two divisions will make delivery of basic education faster and better.

He added that aside from the proposed bill in Congress, he is also seeking the support of Vice President and concurrent DepEd Secretary Sara Duterte-Carpio for the measure. He also mentioned other provinces, which are smaller than Palawan, yet have either to or three SDOs

“Ang SDO Palawan ang isa sa pinaka malaking DO sa buong Pilipinas. Meron tayong mahigit 800 paaralan so para sa mas effective, mas efficient at responsive na pagganap ng mandato ng DepED kailangan siguro natin na maglikha ng dalawang SDO pagdating doon sa implementation ng mga education related programs, pati na yung mandato nila na parang napakahirap magkaroon ng mahusay na implementasyon,” Maminta said.

“So hinihiling natin kay Cong. Alvarez at kung susuportahan din ni Cong. (Edgardo) Salvame at Cong. Edward Hagedorn at kasabay niyan, kahilingan din natin kay Vice President and DepEd Sec. Sara Duterte na suportahan at kung kakayanin ng administrative order, nag-usap nga kami ni Cong. Alvarez kanina, ay lalakarin natin para masimulan na kung paano tayo tutungo doon sa pagkakaroon ng dalawang division office sa Palawan,” he added.

Maminta further said that his proposal was based on a previous study conducted by DepEd Palawan which he will discuss with Schools Division Superintendent Roger Capa to update the data of the proposal.

“Hindi naman natin tinatawaran yung kakayanan ni superintendent Capa at yung kanyang mga assistants. But tingin natin, base na rin sa kanilang mga pag-aaral na isinumite sa atin noong mga nakaraan tungkol dito, sa paglalagay ng dalawang division dito ay mas magiging epektibo ang pagdeliver ng mandato ng DepEd leading to quality education para sa mga kabataang Palaweño,” he explained.

He also said the implementation of K-12 and other programs will be more effective with two SDOs. If the proposal pushes through, the SDO north will be established either in Taytay or Roxas and SDO south will either be in Narra, Sofronio Española or Brooke’s Point.

“Kung ito ay magiging dalawang division, yung sasakupin na lang ng isang SDS ay simula Aborlan hanggang balabac sa south at ganun din sa kabila upang magkaroon ng pagpapaigting ng mga programa ng DepEd,” he said.

Palawan News sought comment from Capa but he said he has no knowledge about the proposal yet.