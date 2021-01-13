Jan 13, 2021

Sangguniang Panlalawigan requests IATF to allow recreational sports in Palawan

Jan 13, 2021 Aira Genesa Magdayao

Board member Ryan Maminta said Tuesday that the request is to consider, allow, and to permit the holding of recreational contact sports and activities at the barangay level.

The Sangguniang Panlalawigan has asked the National Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-MEID) to allow recreational sports activities in Palawan such as basketball, volleyball, and other contact sports, citing the province’s classification as a low-risk area.

Non-residents of a specific barangay, he explained, should not be permitted to participate in any sports activities.

“The individuals taking part will be from the same barangay where sports will be held,” he said.

He also said that Joint Administrative Order No. 1, Series of 2020, entered into by the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC), the Games and Amusement Board (GAB), and the Department of Health (DOH) provides the guidelines on the conduct of health-enhancing physical activities and sport during COVID-19.

JAO also provides restrictions on recreational and non-professional contact sports and activities.

“In consideration of the recent discovery and development of COVID-19 vaccines and by reason of the MGCQ stage and low-risk status of the province,” Maminta added.

 

