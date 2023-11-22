The Sangguniang Panlalawigan is seeking the intervention of Palawan’s representatives in Congress to file a bill that would give local government units their rightful shares from the proceeds of offshore oil and gas explorations.

This move was made after the Department of Energy (DOE) requested the Sangguniang Panlalawigan for an endorsement of Service Contract 54 and 6B entered into by Nido Petroleum Proprietary Limited (NPPL) for explorations in the vicinity of Tapiutan Island in the municipality of El Nido.

Board Member Ryan Maminta said in a privilege speech during their regular session on Tuesday that while the companies conducting oil and gas exploration and exploitation are seeking their endorsement, the provincial government of Palawan receives nothing in return because the areas being explored are considered outside the province’s territorial jurisdiction.

Maminta said Energy Secretary Rafael Lotilla sent USec. Alessandro Sales to appear before the Sangguniang Panlalawigan on November 14 to present the case of NPPL after having complied with all the documentary requirements.

“We are saddened by the information that given the request that we will be having an endorsement, still, the province of Palawan will not receive any share in the coming days,” he said

The board member said such endorsement must be reciprocated with an equitable distribution of benefits of exploration and exploitation of oil and gas resources.

“Our province is blessed with abundant natural resources, and recent developments in oil and gas industry present both opportunities and challenges. Extraction of these valuable resources can significantly contribute to our economic growth, job creation, and infrastructure development,” Maminta said.

“We must ensure that the benefits derived from these ventures are justly shared among all stakeholders, particularly the local government units. It is imperative to recall Executive Order no. 683 of 2007, authorizing funds from the natural gas project for Palawan’s development,” he added.

Maminta, however, pointed out that due to a Supreme Court decision following the provincial government’s request for intervention in the Malampaya gas project, Palawan was denied its revenue shares/

He noted that the high tribunal stated that future allocations from Congress would be subject to political decisions.

“This underscores the need for legislation that establishes an LGU’s rightful share in oil and gas exploration, particularly offshore exploration,” he said.

“As an offshoot to the endorsement of the Sangguniang Panlalawigan for Nido, it’s about time that a law be passed defining provisions on how LGUs will enjoy their rightful share in offshore explorations,” he added.

Furthermore, Maminta said that Sales also referred to several other projects in the pipeline, expected to be awarded under service contracts in portions both east and west of Palawan.

“Malaking oportunidad ito upang matulungan ang pamahalaang nasyunal at ang ating bansa na mapaliit yung gap ng energy dependence natin mula sa imports sa pamamagitan ng mga explorations na ito na magaganap sa ating lalawigan. That’s why I want us to take action by urging our representatives in Congress to formulate and file a bill to determine and ensure LGU’s rightful share in the exploration and exploitation of offshore oil and gas reserves,” he explained.

He also noted that such problem might also be encountered by other provinces that also have offshore projects outside their jurisdiction

“So what will happen is that the other LGUs will also not get their share that’s why the solution we see is for a legislation that will clarify the national government share, and that the local government – province, municipality, down to the barangay, will also have a share,” Maminta said.

“It is in this light that I propose to take action by filing a resolution and discussing the same, urging our representatives in Congress, particularly Cong. Jose Alvarez to lead the formulation, drafting and filing of a bill determining and ensuring LGU’s rightful shares in exploitation of offshore oil and gas resources,” he asserted, adding that having a just and fair share will empower LGUs and local communities to address pressing issues such as environmental preservation, infrastructure development, social welfare program, and energy development.

Board Member Rafael Ortega Jr., meanwhile, sought clarification on the issue of giving endorsement to a company for a project that is outside the jurisdiction of a local government unit.

“The big question that still lingers in my mind is that, if they don’t recognize that the particular exploration is in the province of Palawan, why ask for a Sangguniang Panlalawigan endorsement?” he asked.

“The simple argument is, what is our propriety or legal personality to issue such endorsement if we are not recognized as the rightful owner because the project is outside our territory? Is it right for us to issue an endorsement considering na ang sinasabi na by virtue of a decision of SC it is outside Palawan. What if we do not endorse, what will happen to the exploration?” he said, adding however that he is supporting the call for a legislative action for the share of LGUs from such projects.

Board Member Winston Arzaga, on the other hand, suggested that before they issue any endorsement, companies must first be obliged to sign a social responsibility covenant.

“They have to sign it in which the point of their social responsibility to be implemented in the province of Palawan and municipalities where their operations are found. They have to sign first the social responsibility covenant before we endorse them,” Arzaga said.