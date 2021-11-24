The Palawan Provincial Board approved the P4.7 billion local expenditures for 2022 on Tuesday.

Committee on appropriations chair Board Member Leoncio Ola said the budget was 32 percent higher compared to 2021’s P3.6 billion allocation.

Ola said that the committee has already studied and considered the proposed budget in a series of committee meetings.

“Almost 32 percent ang tinaas from 2021 to 2022. Malaki-laki na ang budget natin pero kulang pa rin sa napakaraming projects and programs,” Ola said.

Among those with the highest appropriations are the personal services including the provisions for the implementation of 3rd tranche of Salary Standardization Law of 2019 with an allocation of P1.2 billion; Maintenance and Other Operating Expenses (MOOE) with an allocation of P428,414,128; capital outlays of the offices and departments with P335, 004, 463; and priority programs, activities, and projects. with P1.5 billion.

The 20 percent of the development fund amounts to P869 million while the Local Disaster Risk Reduction Management Fund (LDRRMF) has a P238 million allocation.

“Of course, ang malaki na allocation is ‘yong personal services and that’s 45 percent of our budget. Then ‘yong 20 percent development fund,” he said.

In addition, Ola said there is also an increase of around 25 percent in the budget through the Mandanas Ruling of the Supreme Court.

“‘Yong Mandanas ay malaki rin ang naitulong, siguro almost 20 to 25 percent. Iniexpect natin malaki but makakatulong na ito,” he explained.