The members of Sangguniang Panlalawigan today approved a unanimous resolution “condemning in the strongest term” the latest aggression made by the China Coast Guard (CCG) in the West Philippine Sea, particularly the use of water cannons against the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) and civilian vessels while conducting a resupply mission to troops stationed in BRP Sierra Madre in Ayungin Shoal last Saturday, August 5.

During the Sangguniang Panlalawigan regular session held today, board members expressed outrage against the actions of the CCG, which they said have been happening for quite a while now.

Board Member Juan Antonio Alvarez said in a privilege speech that it has been a while since the government has been fighting for its territorial rights in WPS, but China has kept on conducting illegal activities in the area, including harassment of Philippine vessels.

“Matagal na nating ipinaglalaban ang West Philippine Sea, marami na tayong nagawarg resolusyon upang panindigan ang ating territorial rights, pero sa kasamaang palad ay tuloy-tuloy pa rin ang ginagawamg pagmamaltrato sa ating mga kababayan natin dyan sa WPS,” Alvarez said.

“I move that we consolidate all our resolutions to show our unity in condemning the latest harassment by the China Coast Guard against our countrymen in WPS,” he said.

Board Member Al Nashier Ibba also said the incident is saddening considering CCG kept on bullying Filipinos in WPS and the latest incident in which Philippine military and coast guard personnel were involved.

“Yun ay mga military na maghahatid ng goods sa mga kababayan natin pero hindi nirespeto. What more kung mga maliliit na kababayan nating mangingisda, kawawa talaga dahil hindi nila maipagtanggol ang kanilang sarili,” he lamented.

Board Members Rafael Ortega and Ryan Maminta, meanwhile, said that while they support the condemnation of China’s actions, they also want to discuss the matter with Philippine Coast Guard and the Western Command before taking any further action.

“I would like to move for an executive session with officials from the Coast Guard and Western Command for us to know their actions because this concerns national security so that we can also seek their suggestions on what actions to take in accordance with their moves,” Ortega said.

Maminta further noted that the latest incident happened just a few weeks after the 7th anniversary of the ruling of the United Nations Permanent Court of Arbitration against China and in favor of the Philippines regarding territorial rights over WPS and the adoption of Senate Resolution No. 79 condemning the continuous aggressions of Chinese ships in WPS against Filipino fisherfolk.

“For so long since 2016, after the decision of the UN Permanent Court of Arbitration, we have had our continuing resentment and condemnation of the aggressions of Chinese maritime vessels in WPS,” Maminta said.

Moreover, Board Member Winston Arzaga said the Chinese intrusions have been a long and never-ending tale, considering the number of resolutions adopted and statements released.

“I understand from the president that this is the 46th note verbale that the government of the Philippines has issued because of the several transgressions of the Chinese militia as well as the CCG, in defiance of the 2016 Hague ruling on the territorial claims,” Arzaga said.

He, however, said there were two points of concern, one of which is worrisome while the other is heartening.

“There is a statement from the president that is saddening where he was saying that the protagonists, China, and the Philippines, are doing it simply because it is a gray area. In other words, China can claim, and the Philippines can claim,” Arzaga said.

“But we know very well that that is very far from the truth. Because the truth is, we won the case that settled the sovereignty issue in the WPS. Perhaps the president should be cautioned in making such a statement because it would only trigger more aggression from China,” he explained.

The other situation that he said he noticed was the show of support from other countries after the harassment by the CCG.

“If you will notice in previous intrusions, not a word was heard from other countries in support of our stand. But now, within a few minutes, we have Canada, the US, France, and Japan, supporting the stand of the Philippines, that this is part of our territory,” he stated.

I think it might as well be good because the more that the Chinese encroach on our territory, the more that most countries are becoming aware of the bullying of China,” he added.