The Sandiganbayan Second Division has rejected the motions of former Palawan Governor Joel Reyes and his co-defendants to drop the criminal charges related to the 2008 Malampaya fund scam.

Reyes is implicated in 36 out of 159 graft cases, with the Office of the Ombudsman accusing the involved parties of misappropriating some ₱1.5 billion from Palawan’s previous Malampaya royalty shares.

The accused sought to have the cases dismissed, claiming insufficient evidence. Reyes defended his position by asserting that his role as the former governor did not involve him in the Bids and Awards Committee for Malampaya funded projects.

He argued that he depended on his subordinates and trusted the process of bid preparation, supply procurement, and contract negotiations, emphasizing that the disbursement vouchers were verified and in order.

In addition, the former Palawan governor contested the claim of 22 contracts being “grossly disadvantageous,” highlighting the presence of clauses for liquidated damages in these contracts. Co-accused individuals such as Dennis Sandil and Bernard Zambales also challenged the sufficiency of the evidence against them.

However, the anti-graft court, through a 15-page resolution released on January 3, dismissed these motions, deeming them “untenable.”

The court, after a thorough examination of the prosecution’s evidence and records, found no compelling reason to permit the filing of a demurrer to evidence.

The court clarified that this decision does not yet constitute a verdict on the guilt or innocence of the accused.

“The incident before us is merely a determination of whether the evidence on record is sufficient to sustain the indictment or support a verdict of guilt and does not lead to a conclusion of the guilt or innocence of accused,” the court said.

It explained that the current stage of the trial is to determine whether the existing evidence can uphold the charges or lead to a guilty verdict. The burden of evidence now shifts to the defendants to counter the prosecution’s case during their presentation of evidence.

Furthermore, the court dismissed the motion for reconsideration submitted by Jesus Tan and Bella Cervantes, citing their failure to present persuasive arguments.

The individuals charged from the former Palawan administration included Romeo M. Seratubias who served as the provincial administrator, Ferdinand S. Dilig in the role of general services officer, provincial budget officer Luis M. Marcaida II, Charlie M. Factor as the provincial engineer, Teofilo S. Palanca Jr. holding the position of provincial treasurer, Samuel V. Madamba II as the provincial planning and development coordinator, Sangguniang Panlalawigan member Rolando E. Bonoan Jr., provincial accountant Orlando R. Colobong, and Elena M. Vergara-Rodriguez, who was the provincial legal officer.

The court said that in the multiple graft charges, several individuals from the Provincial Engineering Office were implicated, including assistant provincial engineers Manuel T. Cabiguen and Federico R. Rubio Jr., along with engineers Renato Abrina, Alfredo Padua, Pepe M. Patacsil, Darrel S. Elivera, Bernard I. Zambales, Rolly V. Matudio, Bayani T. Buenaventura, Cecilia C. Colegio, Pedro V. Gatinga Jr., Tommy S. Panes, Rosario P. Abacial, and Romeo C. Llacuna.

In addition to the previously mentioned individuals, 11 private contractors, state auditor Edwin G. Iglesia, and senior technical audit specialist Ronelo O. del Socorro were also charged for their alleged involvement in fraudulent activities related to 210 public works projects, valued at P1.585 billion in 2008.

The implicated contractors are, according to the court, are Bella and Tederico Tiotangco of BCT Trading and Construction, involved in 80 contracts totaling ₱722.75 million; Rosanno C. Tagala from RC Tagala Construction with 14 contracts valued at ₱301.457 million; Ulysses P. Consebido of Seven Digit Construction and Supplies, responsible for 22 contracts amounting to ₱104.347 million; and Rodolfo M. Gallardo of Rodcel Construction with 22 contracts worth ₱102.945 million.

Others include Fernando and Rebecca Tiotangco from Anilos Trading and Construction, involved in 26 contracts totaling ₱91.696 million; Lorenzo B. Leoncio of LB Leoncio Trading and Construction with 25 contracts valued at ₱85.117 million; Abelardo L. Salazar from AL Salazar Construction Inc., with a single contract worth ₱49.709 million; Dennis C. Sandil of DC Sandil Construction and Realty Development Inc., involved in 10 contracts totaling ₱41.636 million; Tan of Goldrock Construction and Development Corp., with contracts worth ₱36.331 million; Armando Lustre Jr. from AR Lustre Jr. Construction, involved in a contract worth ₱23.843 million; Prospero D. Gabayan Jr. of ICON Trading and Construction with five contracts totaling ₱21.024 million; and Elizabeth A. Tisara from DJ Builders Corp., involved in two contracts worth ₱3.782 million.