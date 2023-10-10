The Sandiganbayan has convicted three former government executives for graft and malversation related to the release of former Palawan 1st District Rep. Antonio Chaves Alvarez’s Priority Development Assistance Fund (PDAF) worth P4.8 million to a non-governmental organization in 2007.

Former Technology and Livelihood Resource Center (TLRC) deputy general Dennis Cunanan, former sales and promotion supervisor Belina Concepcion, and former chief accountant Marivic Jover have been sentenced by the anti-graft court’s First Division in a 72-page decision promulgated on Monday, October 9.

Cunanan, Concepcion and Jover received sentences ranging from 6 years and 1 day to 10 years for graft, and between 10 years and 1 day to 18 years and 9 months for malversation of public funds.

“In the crime of malversation of public funds, all that is necessary for conviction is proof that the accountable officer/s had received the public funds and that he/she failed to account for the said funds upon demand without offering a justifiable explanation for the shortage,” the ruling stated.

They were also ordered to return P4.8 million to the government with legal interest, based on the ruling authored by First Division chair Associate Justice Efren De La Cruz and was concurred by Sandiganbayan associate justices Geraldine Faith Econg and Arthur Malabaguio.

The convictions stem from the “anomalous disbursement” of P4.8 million to Kalinga sa Kapwa at Kalikasan Foundation, Inc. (KKKFI) despite NGOs not being authorized implementing agencies of PDAF under the 2007 General Appropriations Act. The court cited “manifest partiality, evident bad faith or gross inexcusable negligence” on the part of the defendants.

The court also noted that KKKFI did not meet the requirements for accreditation as an NGO, having been incorporated less than a year before being chosen as the implementing agency for Alvarez’s PDAF. Furthermore, it did not submit financial statements or a list of previous projects, and its office was not located in the designated community.

The court’s decision highlighted that the full amount was released to the NGO when COA circular required it to be released in three tranches. There were also concerns about KKKFI’s registration with the Bureau of Internal Revenue and non-submission of certain documents.

Belina Concepcion drafted and signed the memorandum recommending the fund’s release without proper review and verification of KKKFI’s qualifications, according to the court. Dennis Cunanan and Marivic Jover were faulted for signing the disbursement voucher without conducting a thorough review of the NGO’s qualifications and legal status.

In addition to graft convictions, the three individuals were found guilty of malversation based on evidence of failing to properly account for public funds.

The two remaining co-accused, former TLRC director general Antonio Ortiz and private individual Joel Soriano, who was the project coordinator of the NGO, are currently at large.

The Ombudsman initially included former Rep. Alvarez in the list of individuals to be charged but later granted his motion for reconsideration, dismissing the complaint against him.

Based on the ruling, the court noted that although Alvarez had “effective control” over his PDAF, the jurisdiction over the funds was transferred upon the issuance of the Bureau of Treasury to the NGO.

“Initially, Cong. Alvarez had the control over his PDAF, which according to Belgica (Belgica v. Ochoa), was under his “effective control”. However, the effective control of such funds was transferred upon the release of the funds by the BTR to TLRC/TRC,” the decision read.

“In this case, it was sufficiently established that Cong. Alvarez requested TLRC/TRC that KKKFI implement the livelihood projects in his district as evidenced by his letter, dated February 19, 2007,” it added.

In contrast, the motions for reconsideration filed by Cunanan, Concepcion, and Jover were denied.

Cunanan and Jover were previously convicted, along with two others, for graft and malversation related to the misuse of former lawmaker Marc Douglas Cagas IV’s PDAF.