In preparation for the upcoming Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) in San Vicente, candidates gathered on Friday, September 15, to attend a candidate briefing and sign an integrity pledge.

They were joined by various government instrumentalities, including the personnel of the Palawan Police Provincial Office (PPO), in a ceremony held at the Covered Court in Brgy. Poblacion, San Vicente.

The PPO said the primary objective of the event was to promote unity and harmony among candidates and ensure a fair and peaceful BSKE in October 30.

“Symbolizing our commitment to fostering a peaceful electoral process and we held a meaningful peace covenant signing, where all participants pledged to conduct themselves responsibly and promote a peaceful atmosphere during the election period,” the provincial police’s statement said.

Officials from the Commission on Elections (Comelec) in Palawan, Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), and various government agencies, including San Vicente Mayor Amy Roa Alvarez, participated in the event.