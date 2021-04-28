San Vicente town backs NTF-ELCAC in rift vs. Senate

The local government of San Vicente has thrown its support to the embattled National Task Force Ending Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC) which is facing a potential budget slash from the Senate over the recent remarks of its designated spokesperson Lt. Gen. Antonio Parlade Jr.

The town on Monday passed Municipal Peace and Order Council Special Action Team (MPOCSAT) Resolution No. 01-2021 calling for continued support to the NTF-ELCAC.

The MPOCSAT said there is a need to prioritize the delivery of basic services thru the ELCAC to ensure the active participation of various sectors in the communities.

“One of the outputs of RCSP process is the Enhanced Barangay Development Plans which identifies the priority projects or programs to address the existing and development gaps in the barangay level which will be funded by the Local Government Support Fund-Support to Barangay Development Program (LGSF-SBDP) of NTF-ELCAC,” the resolution stated.

The Senate and NTF-ELCAC’s Parlade are at loggerheads after the latter called the chamber “stupid” over moves by calls by some senators to fund the anti-insurgency body.

The senators particularly hit NTF-ELCAC spokesperson Lt. Gen. Antonio Parlade Jr. who accused the community pantries of being used for the propaganda of the communist groups in the country.

The resolution will be endorsed to the Office of the President, Senate and the House of Representatives, Department of Budget and Management, NTF-ELCAC, Department of Interior and Local Government, and other concerned agencies.

NTF-ELCAC was created by Executive Order No. 70 signed by President Rodrigo Duterte in December 2018, recognizing the need to reframe and refocus government policy in addressing the insurgency problem.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



WP Post Author Aira Genesa Magdayao is the chief of correspondents of Palawan News. She covers defense, politics, tourism, health, and sports stories. She loves to travel and explore different foods. See author's posts