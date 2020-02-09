San Vicente tourism establishments undergo pollution control training

The training will be on March 2-6, 2020. It aims to orient new or incoming pollution control officers (PCOs) on their roles in the implementation of existing environmental laws in line with the maintenance of their establishments.

SAN VICENTE, Palawan – The San Vicente United Tourism Enterprises Association (UniTEA) will conduct a Basic Pollution Control Officers, Managers, Hotel and Accommodation Head’s Training on Environmental Laws at the Malagnang Room in the Municipal Building.

The training will be on March 2-6, 2020. It aims to orient new or incoming pollution control officers (PCOs) on their roles in the implementation of existing environmental laws in line with the maintenance of their establishments.

“This will benefit both the business and tourism sector in ensuring the sustainability and preservation of our environment,” said municipal environment specialist staff MENRO and PCO Ian Echanes.

This five-day training and seminar is through the initiative of Tonino Habana, president of the San Vicente UniTEA.

“Kailangan kasi talaga natin mag-comply sa requirement na ‘yan,” Habana said.

“Inaasahan natin ang 20-40 participants, pero priority mga business-owner ng San Vicente sa training,” he added.

He said having PCOs is important in monitoring the environment, especially the impact of the tourism establishments.

“However, it’s really expensive for small business owners like homestays, lodging houses, or any of the following related businesses that have 5 rooms below,” Thoreen Halvorsen, Port Barton Resort Owner Tourism Incorporated (PBROTI) president, said.

The PCO training, she added, will help them identify the kinds of hazardous and toxic waste materials released from sewage facilities, like septic tanks.

Halvorsen said it will greatly help in maintaining the establishments to comply better with the environmental safety requirements.

Keynote speakers on the said activity will be coming from the DENR-EMB. It will be facilitated by the EVD Seventh Sigma Management Consulting Company.

The registration fee is at Php7,000 for every participant.

