SAN VICENTE, Palawan – Tourism activities will once again open in this town commencing with Sunlight Air’s two charter flights arriving this Thursday, October 28.

Tourism Association of San Vicente president Antonino Habana said they have been regularly receiving calls from tourists regarding the town’s tourism bubble recently, which prompted them to reopen the tourism bubble.

“We were surprised by the number of bookings. We were only expecting one flight,” said Habana.

Meeting on the flights L to R – Tonino Habana , unitea president; Kap Cesar Caballero , barabgay chair Alimangua; Ryna Brito , CEO Sunlight Air; Ino habana , Lazuli general manager; Ana Garcia, Sunlight Air Marketing manager; Mayor Amy Alvarez

“I believe we will have 80 tourists from Manila that are booked in the town’s three resorts – Lazuli, Club Agutaya, and BaiBai,” he added.

San Vicente Mayor Amy Alvarez, meanwhile, said the tourism reopening is a welcome sign for the town’s economy.

“People are looking to go to the beach and explore our town. Being in a travel bubble is a safe way to go. Our protocols are in place and the experience we had in earlier bubbles was good,” Alvarez said.

San Vicente town was on its way to becoming the province’s newest tourism destination but was stalled by the COVID-19 Pandemic.

But while the pandemic is not yet over, tourism infrastructure facilities like hotels are currently being constructed in the town.

Weekly bubble flights are also expected to be on a regular basis.