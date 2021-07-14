San Vicente to open second travel bubble

SAN VICENTE, Palawan – Around 50 tourists are expected to arrive here via a chartered flight as Sunlight Air launches its maiden flight to this town on Friday, July 16.

The tourists will be coming in as Lazuli Resort organized a travel bubble, the second of its kind in the town, to slowly reopen the town’s tourism industry.

San Vicente Airport, gateway to the town that has the longest white sand beach.

“Manila tourists want to travel to the beach now that COVID-19 cases have decreased and the vaccine rollout has had a positive effect” Ino Habana, Lazuli Resorts General Manager said.

“San Vicente has one of the best beach experiences in the Philippines and is very pristine,” he added.



Sunlight Air will have flights on July 16 and 19. Joana Garcia Sunlight Air Marketing Director said they plan to have regular flights to San Vicente.

“We offer a true travel bubble experience because we operate out of our own exclusive terminal facility where we accept only RT-PCR tested passengers” Garcia stated.

Habana said the flight will also benefit other resorts in the town and is a good step in restarting tourism. “It also boosts the local economy as tourist boats and vans will have a business and local produce will be in demand again” he explained.

Meanwhile, San Vicente Municipal Tourism Officer Lucylyn Panagsagan said she believes it is now safe to travel to San Vicente.

“Safe to travel to San Vicente, means safe sila dito. May protocols tayo at compliant ang mga providers natin at may monitoring tayo,” Panagsagan said.

She added that the town is ready for the travel bubble as well as the accredited accommodations and tourist destinations.

“Stick tayo sa guidelines. Nag-visit tayo sa airport kahapon with MEEDO, MDRRMO, PNP at airport personnel to check the facilities. Yung mga resort at iba pang service providers mag-a-antigen sila. Guided tour ang mangyayari. Bubble tourism ang set up. Within San Vicente lang and no guests will be allowed to go outside. Mag-alert ang mga functionaries 24/7 to monitor and check in case of eventualities,” she explained.

