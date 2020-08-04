San Vicente to issue IDs to ‘pillion’ riders

Municipal Local Government Operations Officer (MGLOO) Rustico Dangue told Palawan News Monday that the IDs that will be issued will contain the name of the driver and those in his household who might possibly be his/her back-ride passengers.

SAN VICENTE, Palawan — The inter-agency task force (IATF) in this town will follow the ID system policy for its pillion riders, according to its local government operations officer.

Municipal Local Government Operations Officer (MGLOO) Rustico Dangue told Palawan News Monday that the IDs that will be issued will contain the name of the driver and those in his household who might possibly be his/her back-ride passengers.

He said the ID must be certified by the barangay where the residence of the driver is located.

“Papayagan ang angkas [kapag] sila ay miyembro ng household kung saan doon nakatira ang drayber. Meaning to say kahit hindi kamag anak basta nasa isang household sila nakatira puwede na yan,” said Dangue.

“Papayagan ang angkas kong sa ID na bitbit ng drayber ay nandoon ang pangalan ng angkas na kasama sa bahay niya, pirmado, at certified dapat ng punong,” he added.

Dangue said the ID will only be valid in San Vicente and not anywhere else.

He added that pillion riding should already be allowed if the driver and passenger live in one household.

“Kong ako tatanungin basta within our municipality ay puwede na yang angkas na yan basta within municipality lamang total sa mga bahay-bahay nila ay sila-sila din magkakasama. Pero kong lalabas sila ng munisipyo natin ay hindi na natin sila sagot,” he said.

The IDs will be issued by the barangay, and need 2×2 pictures. Motorcycle drivers can reach out to their barangays to obtain them.

