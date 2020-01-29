San Vicente to hold surfing event in Feb

Cecille Caballes, founder of the San Vic Surf, said Tuesday they are expecting at least 30 surfers to compete in various categories, including women’s open long board, men’s open long board, men and women open short board, and juniors category.

SAN VICENTE, Palawan – The municipality of San Vicente is set to hold an open surfing competition in Barangay Alimanguan on February 20-23, bidding to promote the town’s potential as a surfing destination.

Cecille Caballes, founder of the San Vic Surf, said Tuesday they are expecting at least 30 surfers to compete in various categories, including women’s open long board, men’s open long board, men and women open short board, and juniors category.

“Suportado ito ng munisipyo, barangay at hotel owners parang promotion na rin siya. At least malalaman ng tao na may ganito pala dito sa San Vicente,” Caballes said.

Caballes said the town’s coastal beaches, including the popular Long Beach, have good surfing spots.

Caballes said the locals are starting to appreciate surfing and its tourism potentials.

“Kapag malakas ang alon nasa eight feet ang taas ng waves lalo na kapag habagat,” Caballes said.

“Hobby ko lang siya noong una, laro lang hanggang last year nagdecide na magkaroon na ng rental. Unti-unti na rin dumami ang locals, ‘yong iba mga kabataan,” she added.

