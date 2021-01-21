San Vicente to hold 2nd surfing competition

Event organizer Cecile Caballes said the competition will be open only to locals due to the pandemic travel restrictions and will gather invited surfers from different parts of the province.

San Vicente town is set to stage its 2nd SanVic Surf Festival Invitational Competition in Barangay Alimanguan on February 15-18.

Event organizer Cecile Caballes said the competition will be open only to locals due to the pandemic travel restrictions and will gather invited surfers from different parts of the province.

“Local competition lang ito, open for Palawenos lang. We expect participants from Simpocan and Nagtabon in Puerto Princesa City, and from El Nido” she said.

She added that there will be 50 slots for participating surfers.

Head judge Mike Oida said after the success of the first surfing competition last year, they want “to keep the momentum of the surfing scene and culture of San Vicente going despite the pandemic.”

“It is a way to keep our spirits up, diverting our mind and energies into sports in the time of pandemic and also to keep our economy going while being mindful of everyone’s safety,” Oida said.

In keeping with safety protocols, the organizers said they will conduct antigen testing on all participants, event workers and staff prior to the event.

The event will not be promoted as a big gathering and festivity, but will strictly follow safety guidelines and health protocols. There will be barricades and markers for the competition grounds where social distancing will be strictly implemented. Police and military personnel will be deployed for security and to ensure that this will be followed all throughout the event.

“Alam nating bawal ang mass gathering dahil nga pandemic pa. Nag-iingat din tayo kasi ayaw natin mahirapan at mawala ang freedom na meron tayo ngayon, like nakakalabas ng walang face mask. Hindi dahil pandemic, hahayaan nalang nating maging lugmok tayo. Pwede pa rin naman tayong mag celebrate, dapat sumunod lang tayo sa guidelines at safety precautions,” Caballes said.

The competition categories include the following with corresponding prizes:

Men’s Shortboard Division Invitational

Champion (10,000+ certificate and trophy)

Junior Shortboard Division Invitational

(Champion 4, 000 pesos+ certificate and trophy)

Men’s Longboard Invitational – 9ft Single fin (Champion 10,000 pesos + certificate and trophy)

Women’s Longboard Invitational

(Champion 6000 pesos+ certificate and trophy.