San Vicente set to inaugurate new district hospital

Wong said the hospital is already complete and ready to serve the public as soon as it is inaugurated and opened for operation.

SAN VICENTE, Palawan — The municipal government will inaugurate on July 28 its new 17-bed capacity San Vicente District Hospital (SVDH) located in Barangay San Isidro.

San Vicente OIC administrative officer Beverly de Villa Wong told Palawan News on Friday that they are ready to open their new hospital with the provincial government.

The hospital will have 78 employees, including six doctors and 12 nurses.

“Yes, handang-handa na kami for the San Vicente District Hospital opening. Yong equipment, personnel, human resources ay ready na. As of now nagpa-process na din kami ng lisenya ng hospital,” Wong said.

The pieces of equipment that recently arrived for the district hospital are up for installation, she said.

“Wala na pong kulang, installation na lang ng aming mga equipment para naman mai-set up na namin — yong physical set up ng hospital para sa actual operation,” she added.

Residents in the town, meanwhile, welcomes the new district hospital in San Vicente.

“Malaking tulong para sa lahat ng mamamayan ng San Vicente ang pagkakaroon ng hospital, especially sa mga malalayong barangay. Maagapan ang sakit at makakabawas sa gastusin sa pamasahe dahil mas malapit kesa dadalhin pa ng Roxas or Puerto,” San Vicente resident Maryve Buranday said.

Businessman Tonino Habana said it is a “very important” development in San Vicente, especially now that there is COVID-19.

He said it should be ready with isolation rooms in case there is an infected patient.

“It’s very important for San Vicente to have a public hospital. It is equally important that it is staffed by qualified doctors and personnel with proper medical equipment and supplies. It should also be ready with isolation rooms in case we have infected COVID-19 patients,” Habana said.

Municipal councilor Ramir Pablico, on the other hand, said the hospital can help give assurance to future visitors of their town, especially after the health crisis.

“Napaka laking tulong nito sa ating mga kababayang may sakit lalo na yong galing pa sa malalayong barangay natin. Malaking kahandaan din ito sa unti-unti nating pagbubukas ng turismo sa ating bayan,” he said.

About the Author Alex Baaco