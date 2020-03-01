San Vicente senior high students participate in ‘Technolympics’

The event, which happened on February 26-28, 2020, aims to display what the senior high students of the San Vicente National High School (SVNHS) in Edukasyong Pantahanan at Pangkabuhayan (EPP), Technology and Livelihood Education (TLE), and Technical-Vocational-Livelihood (TVL) track specializations.

SAN VICENTE, Palawan — Senior high students in this town recently participated in Technolympics, an avenue where learners can showcase their knowledge and skills, products, and performances in different qualifications.

The event, which happened on February 26-28, 2020, aims to display what the senior high students of the San Vicente National High School (SVNHS) in Edukasyong Pantahanan at Pangkabuhayan (EPP), Technology and Livelihood Education (TLE), and Technical-Vocational-Livelihood (TVL) track specializations.

According to the Department of Education (DepEd), the Technolympics aims to also strengthen and upgrade their level of competence and confidence in facing life’s challenges.

SVNHS’ Technolympics culminated with the search for Mr. and Ms. SVNHS 2020. It crowned Gilbert Asman as Mr. SVNHS and Leigh Jamaica Zabanal as Ms. SVNHS. Jayno Abregundo and Mechaela Riena Hina-utan won first runner up, followed by Paterno Adier and Phoebe Kaye Rey (2nd runner up) and Renz Arnaez and Maribe Belen Gadiano (3rd runner up).

Among its highlights were the students showcasing in the field practice their chosen tracks and strands in education.

“All are strong and competent students. We are expecting them to be globally-competitive students, ready to face challenges because we believe that the best that we can give our learners are experiences that they will treasure and will be able to apply in their lives,” said May Rose L. Gomez, Teacher.

The TVL-HE students created booths to exhibit their finished products and also displayed capabilities in front office service, hotel reservation services, and tour guiding.

Gomez said some of the students served as guides to visitors, giving them important information, travel services and directions, tourism promotions, and others. Others exhibited finished products in tailoring and dressmaking, such as pillowcases, handbags, and other crafts.

In cookery, the senior high students served breakfast, lunch, and snacks to visitors during the Technolympics. There were also displays and exhibits about shielded metal arcs, welding, and carpentry, and featured ICT skills.

