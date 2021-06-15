San Vicente, Roxas towns reap rewards for best practice in solid waste management

File photo of the 2020 Search for Best LGU Solid Waste Management Practices and Response During the State of Public Health Emergency in the Province of Palawan with Acting Governor Dennis Socrates (left), Provincial PENRO chief Noel Aquino (2nd from left) and San Vicente acting municipal treasurer Ramon Molo. | Photo by Palawan PIO

San Vicente and Roxas municipalities have been awarded P400,000 each by the Palawan provincial government for best practice and response in treating solid wastes.

A Provincial Information Office (PIO) statement issued Monday said they were awarded on June 14 as local government units (LGUs) that have the best practices in solid waste management through the “2020 Search for Best LGU Solid Waste Management Practices and Response During the State of Public Health Emergency in the Province of Palawan” implemented by the Provincial ENRO.

Provincial ENRO chief Noel Aquino and acting governor Dennis Socrates led the awarding at the Provincial Capitol Building.

“Ito po ay pagkilala sa kahalagahan ng solid waste management sa ating lalawigan kung saan talagang pinahahalagahan natin ang ating kalikasan bilang bahagi ng ating maigting na programa para sa mga Palaweño,” said Socrates.

Aquino said the search’s aim was to improve the LGUs’ solid waste management compliance to ensure proper segregation and to strictly implement Republic Act 9003 Ecological Solid Waste Management Act of 2000.

“Unang-una, importanteng layunin natin ay mapaunlad ang compliance ng mga munisipyo kasi alam naman natin na isa sa present problems ng Pilipinas ngayon ay ang basura at marami pa ring mga LGU unfortunately sa buong Pilipinas wala pa ring compliance. So, Palawan is compliant although we have some municipalities below the compliance level but launching this contest is one way to at least encourage or entice the municipalities to do more” he said.

The prizes were personally received by San Vicente acting municipal treasurer Ramon Molo and Kathleen Joy Butil.

San Vicente Environment Management Specialist Ian Echanez said they won the search because of their strict waste segregation policy.

“Proper implementation of our approved 10-Year Solid Waste Management Plan and abiding with the important provisions of RA 9003 such as Segregation at Source (SAS) strategy ang reason kung bakit kami na-recognize,” said Echanez.

