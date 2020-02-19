San Vicente posted increase in tourist arrivals in 2019

San Vicente municipal tourism staff Ina Louise Abello said Monday that based on their inventory, tourist arrival in 2019 was 41,972 or 6,922 higher compared to 2018’s 35,050.

SAN VICENTE, Palawan — European travelers were the top visitors in this town in 2019, contributing to the 20 percent increase in tourist arrivals, an employee of the municipal tourism office said.

The town’s top visitors were mostly Europeans, followed by those from the Middle East, then France, Spain, UK, Germany, and The Netherlands.

Abello said that factors that contributed to the increase were San Vicente’s “sightly destinations and its advocacy for sustainable tourism.

“Tourism in San Vicente has been flourishing steadily for the past years. Aside from being a Tourism Economic Zone (TEZ), San Vicente now offers a lot of nature-related activities. We are branding, for example, Barangay Alimanguan as a surfing capital because of its natural waves,” she said, as the town prepares for the first surfing competition on February 20-23, 2020.

She said this town is also promoting products made by indigenous peoples (IPs) such as honey and souvenirs made of rattan.

“Tourists choose San Vicente because we practice and advocate sustainable and responsible tourism. We promote without compromising the major aspects that make up San Vicente, from nature to culture,” Abello said.

