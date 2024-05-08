A man, reportedly drunk, was arrested on May 6 after stabbing another man during a disturbance at a local barangay in San Vicente, northern Palawan.

The incident occurred in Purok Pagkakaisa, Barangay New Canipo, where the victim, identified as Nicolas Llamera, 48, a resident of the area, sustained an arm injury.

According to the police report, Llamera was at his rest house with two others when the suspect, known only as “alias Jay,” arrived and attacked him with a knife.

The confrontation followed an earlier dispute involving the victim, several barangay officials, and the suspect, who was drunk and causing a scene in the area. The individuals were in the barangay preparing for an upcoming fiesta.

Although the suspect initially fled the scene, he was quickly apprehended by personnel from the San Vicente Municipal Police Station.