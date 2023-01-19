More than two years after the COVID-19 pandemic that was followed by typhoon Odette that struck San Vicente, the town is slowly getting back to its feet in terms of tourism as it once again hosts one of its biggest activities – the SanVic Surfing Competition at the Lazuli Resorts in Long Beach, Barangay Alimanguan.

Mayor Amy Alvarez pointed out that while other destinations have gone ahead to recovery since the pandemic, San Vicente had also to recover from Typhoon Odette so they are working double time to boost the town’s potentials.

“This is first big event namin, itong 2nd (1st Paragua coast town) SanVic Surfing Competition, sana, this will be the first of many,” Alvarez said in a press conference during the opening of the competition on Wednesday.

“And I want San Vicente to be known as the surfing destination especially here in Alimanguan, and that Palawan has other surfing destinations also. I want the people all over the Philippines to know that we have waves also,” she added.

She stated that they are also preparing to once again launch other major tourism activities, saying they are doing it one at a time to make sure that everything is in place.

“After the first surfing competition back in 2020, may Baroto Festival na sanang susunod at pinapa-push namin, and of course we have our Malagnang Festival in June, and then we are trying to boost also our summer festival. We are trying to boost just a few lang muna and make sure that it becomes successful para in the years to come, it will get bigger and better,” she stated.

Alvarez said Port Barton which is another major destination in the town is also on its way to regain its full potential.

“Ngayon marami na ulit ang turista doon. We’re very thankful dahil before, hindi na nga sila makabayad ng mga permits nila pero ngayon meron na silang pera ulit.

“Just like that, yung ibang accommodations din of course from all sectors, the whole economy talaga, not just tourism, Malaki talaga ang nawala but ngayon, we,re up and up again. It’s getting better so wala namang dip since December last year up to now, it’s increasing na,” she added.

She however said the town still needs a lot of improvements in infrastructure, particularly in roads.

“So my goal is first and foremost, masemento yung main road all the way from Caruray to Binga. Then we are we are also working on the electricity and hopefully before my term ends ma-electrify na ang buong San Vicente,” she said.

And while there is no exact estimate on the status right now, she said there is already a big difference in the development.

“So we are increasing compared to last year and that’s a very good sign. And Nakita ko rin na this year was the most I’ve seen sa Port Barton in the last two years. If this keeps going by next year siguro, we’ll be back na,” she concluded.

