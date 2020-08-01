San Vicente moves to prepare for tourism reopening under ‘new normal’

Lucilyn Panagsagan, tourism office, met on July 29 with hotel operators and other accommodation owners to determine their views on reopening San Vicente again after five months as a travel hub to domestic travelers.

SAN VICENTE, Palawan — The municipal tourism office here has started its preparations for the potential reopening of tourism activities under the “new normal” environment.

Last week, she also met with the food sector in their town to also do the same.

“Although hindi pa sinasabi na ang San Vicente ay officially mag-o-open na for tourism, but habang mayroon pa tayong time to prepare and comply para sa new normal operations ay magagawa natin sa pamamagitan ng pag-konsulta,” Panagsagan said during the meeting at the covered gym of the town.

Panagsagan said they understand that threat of COVID-19, but residents should fight its impact by adhering basic health protocols so San Vicente’s main industry could bounce back.

She believes that if all tourism-related sectors obey these, the coronavirus disease will not be able to affect their town which has remained free from it until today.

“Dapat ay sumabay tayo, pero under new normal yong mga pinatutupad ng pamahalaan sundin natin — yong mga public health standards, health protocols, loading capacity, physical distancing, no mask no entry, proper handwashing, complete PPE’s, signages, first aid kits, emergency directory, permit to operate from DOT, lahat sundin natin,” she said.

