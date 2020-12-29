San Vicente LGU reminds local tourists to bring health certificates before visiting

San Vicente tourist receptionist Eden Nolasco said since reopening on December 1, some guests have experienced inconveniences because they lacked travel documents that are necessary for them to be allowed entry.

Tourism frontline workers in San Vicente are reminding locals who wish to visit Port Barton and other destinations in their municipality to be mindful about bringing their health certificates and other valid identification requirements.

Nolasco said the documents required must be approved by the Municipal Inter-Agency Task Force (MIATF) in their places of origin, such as health certificates that should indicate they are not COVID-19 carriers.

“May mga pumupunta kasi na galing pa sa south na napakalayo tapos walang dalang ID kaya para iwas abala ay pinapaalalahanan namin ang publiko na dapat i-secure nila ang kanilang health certificate issued by their municipal or city health officer and valid identification card,” he said.

He also said that aside from the health certification and ID, guests must also present their pre-booking details at the checkpoint.

“Dapat ma-secure nila lahat ‘yan, nagche-check po kasi ang checkpoint dito bago talaga makapasok sa Port Barton,” Nolasco said.

According to him, there are only five Department of Tourism (DOT)-accredited tourist accommodations out of more than 100 namely JBR Tourist Inn, Besaga Beachfront Bed and Breakfast, Pisces Tourist Inn, Hotel Oasis, and Secret Paradise Resort.

“Lima pa lang na accommodation ang DOT-accredited ngayon at iisang bangka pero ongoing ang application nila at pinipilit naman na mapabilis. Medyo tumagal lang naman dahil nga sa pandemic at hindi na nahabol ang iba bago mag-open ang Port Barton,” he said.

Nolasco also said that guests should provide their own snorkeling gears as they are strictly implementing the “no sharing policy” and that meals are served individually in food packaging.

Tours are also divided into different groups which include Maxima Island, Exotic Island, Paradise Island, Sanctuary Island, and others.

“Wala pa rin pinag-iba ang mga spots natin para sa mga tours and alam ko lang may dinagdag. Dagdag na lang din namin na no sharing policy tayo sa mga foods at mga gears para iwas sa COVID,” he said.

He added that social distancing is being implemented in motorboats and accommodations.

