In response to the devastating impact of the southwest monsoon enhanced by Tyohoon Egat, the provincial government and local government of San Vicente have initiated the distribution of 2,000 family food packs to assist severely affected fishermen.

Led by the Municipal Social Welfare and Development Office (MSWDO), in collaboration with the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO), and with the support of the San Vicente Municipal Police Station (SVMPS), Coast Guard, and barangay officials, the distribution efforts began on July 28.

According to MSWDO officer Jennilyn Laro, 1,500 family food packs have already been distributed to heavily affected areas, including Brgy. Poblacion, So. Casoyan, Pulang Bato, and Daplac, as well as various sites in Brgy. Port Barton, So. Villapeña, Pagdanan, Albaguen, Capsalay, Cata, Mangingisda, Barongbong, and Baybay Daraga, along with nearby locations.

Mayor Amy Roa Alvarez stated that the distribution of the food packs was carried out after the MSWDO conducted a thorough assessment of the residents who were significantly affected by the inclement weather.

“Patuloy nating oobserbahan at titingnan ang kalagayan ng ating mga komunidad upang magawa ng ating lokal na pamahalaan ang makapagbigay ng pag-alalay sa mga nangangailangan nating kababayan,” she said.

The aid provided by the local government aims to alleviate the hardships faced by the affected families and extend support during the challenging time.