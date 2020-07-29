San Vicente inaugurates its first hospital

San Vicente Mayor Amy Alvarez, speaking during its inauguration, underscored the important role that the medical facility will play in the improvement of the basic health care system in the town.

SAN VICENTE, Palawan — A new 17-bed district hospital was turned over to the municipality on Tuesday by the provincial government and the Department of Health.

“It marks a new beginning for a happy and healthier San Vicente. Growing up and living with access to basic health care, I was surprised and saddened to see in this day and age that simply preventable conditions such as asthma, dehydration, and childbirth could still take away the lives of our constituents. All because the nearest hospital is a few hours away,” Mayor Alvarez said.

She said the SVDH “means a lot” to the people of their municipality and that she looks forward to seeing more lives being saved.

“In the long run, this will empower the people in San Vicente to lead healthy and prosperous lives,” she said.

The license to operate copy and the symbolic key to the new district hospital was handed by Governor Jose Alvarez to Dr. Peter McGerald Pennular and Mayor Alvarez. It was witnessed by Rep. Mikee Romero of the 1-Pacman party-list.

“Ito ay handog ng DOH, handog ng provincial government at hindi kami titigil hangga’t hindi namin natutugunan ang pangako namin noong 2010 na libreng gamot, libreng hospital, at libreng doktor,” Gov. Alvarez said.

Gov. Alvarez said the district hospital still needs more equipment and a tank for water storage that cost around P25 million, but its opening was pushed to already provide services to the residents of the municipality.

“Pinilit na nating buksan ang hospital na ito para ang mga taga-San Vicente ay hindi talagang madapuan ni Mr. COVID. Dedicated itong hospital na ito although hindi pa tapos ang labas, pero ang loob kumpleto na. Kulang ng konting emplyado, nagpapasalamat ako na pumayag si Cong. Mikee Romero na sumama ngayon dito sa ating inauguration upang makita niya na hindi pa kumpleto yong hospital upang siya mismo makakita ng kakulangan nito at malagyan niya agad ng pondo,” he said.

Rep. Romero said the inauguration of the hospital is historical because it is the first to be built in San Vicente.

He said that next week, he will already file a bill to add more medical beds to the SVDH so it will become 80 to a 100-bed capacity.

“This District hospital is historical for the municipality of San Vicente dahil ito ay kauna-unahang district hospital sa buong San Vicente. Napakatagal natin itong hinintay pero magaling ang team ni governor at ng kanyang anak na si Mayor Amy dahil tinupad niyo itong district hospital dito sa San Vicente,” Romero said.

“Next week pagbalik ko sa Kongreso ay magpa-file na agad ako ng isa pang bill para madagdagan agad ng medical bed capacity ang SVDH to about 80-100. So, gagawan agad natin ng resolution. Mula po sa aking opisina susubukan nating tuparin ang sinabi ng ating gobernador na magiging libre lahat ng papasok sa pintuan ng San Vicente District Hospital,” he added.

The SVDH will have emergency care, outpatient care, medical services, pediatric services, surgical (major/minor), and others.

