San Vicente implements new curfew hours

SAN VICENTE, Palawan — The Sangguniang Bayan here has approved Ordinance No. 11 setting new curfew hours and other health protocols for residents and establishing fines for violators.

San Vicente municipal Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) chief Tito Dangue said the new curfew hours are 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. for residents and business establishments and 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. for minors.

Dangue said the ordinance became effective on July 13. It also warns residents against non-wearing of face mask and alcohol regulation in public places.

“Exemptions were provided for frontline personnel who are working during the state of emergency. The ordinance provides further in Section 7 the imposition of penalties for violating the ordinance,” he said.

Dangue said first-time offenders can be fined P500 or four hours of community service; P1,000 for the second offense or eight hours of community service; and P1,500 for the third offense or one-month imprisonment, or both upon the discretion of the court.

