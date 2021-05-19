San Vicente holds international AIDS candle-lighting ceremony

SAN VICENTE, Palawan — The Municipal Health Office (MHO) held in this town an international AIDS candle-lighting memorial ceremony for the victims of the disease, and those who continue their fight and live beyond HIV and COVID-19 , at the municipal covered gym last Sunday, May 16.

Dr. Mercy Grace Pablico, municipal health officer, said, this year’s theme “We Remember, We Take Action, We Live Beyond HIV” gives honors to those who dedicated their lives to helping people living with and affected by HIV, including frontline health workers.









She said it takes bolder steps to control the further spread of HIV in the country, and live healthy as people adapt to new normal behaviors in the midst of COVID 19.

“This International AIDS candlelight memorial, yearly (ginagawa) ‘yan, every 3rd Sunday of May. Since the Department of health is very keen on keeping us safe from COVID-19, without interrupting other health programs & one of those nga is HIV services” Pablico explained.

“Its a simultaneous activity with HIV screening, testing & counselling. Ang attendees natin are 15 years old and above, around 80 participants including Sangguniang Kabataan representatives from 10 barangays and uniformed personnel from our police forces, marines and coast guard and representatives from Roots of Health,” she added.

