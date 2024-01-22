A total of 68 fishermen received fiberglass boats as part of the aid from the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) under its Science and Technology Livelihood Intervention to typhoon Odette-affected areas.

The pump boats were turned over by DOST, led by Secretary Renato Solidum Jr., together with Mayor Amy Alvarez, to the fishermen beneficiaries last Thursday, January 19.

Solidum explained that the aid was conceptualized by the DOST Mimaropa Regional Office and was funded by the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council with a budget allocation of ₱35.7 million.

“A total of 389 boats were made, and 68 were distributed here in San Vicente,” Solidum said.

Other towns that received the same aid were Roxas, Cagayancillo, Araceli, Dumaran, and Taytay.

DOST Mimaropa Regional Director Josefina Abilay explained that the beneficiaries were selected through a validation process from the list that was submitted by the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office and the local government units.

Provincial Director Pacifico Sariego added that they also based the list on the trajectory of the typhoon to identify LGUs that will be given priority, particularly those who were worst hit and those with no alternative livelihoods aside from fishing.

“We expect that this will help in the recovery of your livelihood that was destroyed by the typhoon. This is just the start of other things that we can do to improve your livelihood, not only in fisheries but in other endeavors that we can collaborate on,” Abilay said.

Solidum further explained that the beneficiaries themselves constructed the fiberglass boats after undergoing training, which was facilitated by Western Philippines University.

“Yung mga beneficiaries ay nag-training under WPU kasi mas maganda na kasama sila sa paggawa para may sense of ownership and siyempre dapat marunong din sila mag-repair,” he said.

“This would show the efforts of DOST as our business model. We asked the needs of the community, and we provided the science and technology solution to those needs,” he added.

Aside from the pump boats, the beneficiaries also received ₱6,000 in cash for work from DOST and another ₱7,000 from the LGU for additional livelihood assistance.

Meanwhile, Alvarez said she is hoping for more assistance for the fishermen who fell victim when Typhoon Odette hit the town in December 2021.

She said there were more than 800 boats damaged by Odette, so they need more funds, either from dole-outs or from the general fund of the LGU.

“Medyo malaki na ang pondo, so we are thankful to the DOST. But we still need more, so hopefully, this will be the start and the first of many future projects of DOST here,” Alvarez said.

“We will welcome anything because we really need to recover from Typhoon Odette. Hindi pa tayo fully recovered, so we will accept any kind of project,” she added.