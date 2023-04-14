The Pakarawat sa Pasinggatan Volleyball Tournament came to an electrifying conclusion on Monday, April 10, as San Vicente emerged victorious and claimed the championship title.

The tournament, held in line with the 20th Pasinggatan Festival and the 400th founding anniversary of the municipality of Taytay, showcased fierce competition among the five participating teams, but it was San Vicente who reigned supreme.

In the highly anticipated championship game, San Vicente faced off against RPR/JSP in a thrilling showdown that had fans on the edge of their seats.

The first set was neck-and-neck, with both teams displaying impressive skills and tenacity.

In the end, San Vicente secured a close win with a score of 25-22, setting the tone for the rest of the match.

San Vicente continued to dominate in the following sets, showcasing their exceptional teamwork and strategic plays.

With powerful spikes, precise serves, and solid defense, San Vicente secured a 25-18 win in the second set and an impressive 25-12 win in the third set, ultimately claiming the championship title.

The victory was met with jubilation from the San Vicente team, as well as from the Mayor of San Vicente, Amy Roa Alvarez, who congratulated the winning team.

“Nagbunga ang inyong sipag, dedikasyon at tiyaga upang magwagi sa unang laro (final round) ng Volleyball Tournament ng Pasinggatan Festival 2023 sa Bayan ng Taytay! Pinahanga at talagang pinatunayan ninyo ang inyong angking galing at lakas sa larangang ito sa pag-sungkit ng karapat-dapat na tagumpay ngayong gabi. Nawa’y ipagpatuloy nyo pa ang lubos na pagsisikap sa susunod pang mga laban upang maiuwi ang kampeonato sa ating bayan,” she said.

