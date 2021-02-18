San Vicente declared ‘Surfing Capital’ of Palawan

San Vicente town has been declared by the provincial board as Palawan’s “Surfing Capital.”

Famous for its 14.7 kilometer-long white sand beach, San Vicente is eyed as the province’s newest tourist destination through its flagship surfing festival “SanVicSurf”.



San Vicente, Palawan, known for its ‘Long Beach” and crystal white sand. Photos by Joemarian Casidsid.

Board Member David Francis Ponce de Leon said in his resolution entitled “Declaring the town as a surfing capital of province” that the town’s tourism industry became better since it launched the festival in February 2020.

As a tropical jewel that hosts some of the sought-after beaches in northern Palawan, the municipality of San Vicente offers some majestic wonders and activities, including SanVicSurf.

“The surfing activity has invited many surfers and beachgoers and guests coming to Palawan which makes the province become more popular in the tourism industry,” he said.

Ponce de Leon added that SanVicSurf has been enlisted to the Philippine Surfing Championship Tour (PSCT) and is officially part of the surfing tour which local surfers can utilize for training to qualify for the Philippine National Surfing Team.

He said the declaration of the town as a surfing capital of the province will help boost the tourism industry of the province.

“This resolution aimed at making the town of San Vicente through its flagship SanVicSurf Festival an adventure sports tourism and one of the best surfing destinations in the country as well as strengthening its tourism promotion and marketing campaign,” Ponce de Leon added.

This year’s festival which was slated last February 15 to 18 was cancelled due to the increasing cases of COVID-19 transmission in Puerto Princesa City.

