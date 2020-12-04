San Vicente centenarian still going strong

Evio, an Agutaynen, lives in Barangay New Agutaya where she has raised four children as the wife of the late Kapitan del Barrio Ponciano Evio.

SAN VICENTE, Palawan — Barbara “Baray” Paulan Leido-Evio celebrated her centennial here Friday with friends, relatives, family members, and other loved ones Friday.

Evio, an Agutaynen, lives in Barangay New Agutaya where she has raised four children as the wife of the late Kapitan del Barrio Ponciano Evio.

Evio is among the early settlers of Pinangmangalukan, New Agutaya, and has contributed a lot to the growth of the village, a place noe popularly known as one of the barangays that cover Long Beach.

“She is still strong physically, spiritually, and lives a happy life surrounded by her family members,” her neighbors said.

Lola Baray to her family and friends, expressed happiness celebrating her 100th birthday without being bothered by any serious ailment.

“Salamat sa Diyos at naabot ko pa itong edad na ito. Ang tunay na sekreto ng buhay ay magtiwala ka lamang sa Panginoon at manalig, basta totoo ka sa ipanagdarasal mo sa kanya ibibigay niya yon sayo,” Evio said.

“Patuloy ko lang siyang pinakikiusapan na bantayan at bigyan pa niya ako ng kalakasan at huwag tayo pabayaan,” she added.

Rev. Manny Manlavi held a thanksgiving mass to celebrate her birthday.