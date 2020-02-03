San Vicente activates health education team vs possible coronavirus entry

Dr. Mercy Grace Pablico, municipal health officer of San Vicente, said they have started conducting information drives at their rural health unit (RHU) and in all barangays regarding the novel coronavirus.

SAN VICENTE, Palawan – The municipal government here has activated its Health Education and Promotions (HEP) team to avert a possible entry of the novel coronavirus at the San Vicente Airport (SVA).

Town tourism officer Lucilyn Panagsagan said Sunday that the activation of the HEP is part of their move to step up health safety measures at the SVA due to the nCoV.

She said it is also part of their compliance with the directive of the Department of Tourism (DOT) as a tourism enterprise town to take “immediate protective measures to avoid the imminent danger.

“In-activate agad natin ang HEP team kasama ang Philippine Integrated Disease Surveillance and Response Office (PIDSRO),” she said.

She said the team will be led by nurse Joyce Abique with PIDSRO officer Dolly Santos.

Dr. Mercy Grace Pablico, municipal health officer of San Vicente, said they have started conducting information drives at their rural health unit (RHU) and in all barangays regarding the novel coronavirus.

“We immediately started our information, education, and communications activities at the RHU and in all barangays through our midwives and nurses. Nag-distribute tayo ng mga flyers and other IEC materials sa munisipyo at mga barangay hall, schools, resorts, and even transport terminals,” Pablico said.

On February 4, the town’s local health board and tourism council will convene to talk about the travel ban directive and protection measures about the nCoV.

Related

About the Author Alex Baaco