Community members of Brgy. Canipo in San Vicente underwent a Marine Turtle Nesting Beach Managing Training (MTNBMT) last March 17.

The training was initiated by the Large Marine Vertebrates Research Institute Philippines (LAMAVE) in partnership with the Palawan Council for Sustainable Development Staff (PCSDS) District Management Division (DMD)-North.

According to PCSDS, residents and officials of Brgy. New Canipo, students, representatives from the youth sector, and members of the Alimanguan Sagip Pawikan Association were trained to monitor, patrol, and manage turtle-nesting areas in the beaches and coves of the municipality of San Vicente.

The training also aimed to increase public awareness on the nature and threats being faced by marine turtles in the country.

“Local poaching and depredation by stray dogs have posed dangers to the turtle’s sustained existence, killing their hatchlings and perturbing their habitats. To curb, if not altogether stop, the effects of these detrimental practices, community participation and involvement are tapped and envisioned as critical for their protection and conservation,” PCSDS stressed.

A similar training is being conducted today, March 24 in Barangay Minapla in Taytay, Palawan.

About Post Author