Barangay Captain Alex Baaco of New Agutaya in San Vicente stated that they are crafting a measure to prohibit the sale of palay harvested by residents within their barangay in the coming months, aiming to guarantee sufficient stock for locals during the El Niño season.

Though New Agutaya recently celebrated its 5th Ayeg (Harvest) Festival, Baaco reported that this year’s harvest was lower compared to previous ones.

“Nakita natin na may climate change, may El Niño—affected yung aming harvest. Yung dati na pumaparte ng 20 sacks, ngayon ay pumarte na lang ng eight. Yung dating pumaparte ng 10, ngayon ay pumaparte ng three,” Baaco said.

While he acknowledged that there were irrigation projects in San Vicente, Baaco said that local farmers in New Agutaya relied mostly on natural rains to water their fields, as the hot El Niño season would also dry out the said irrigation.

The Ayeg Festival celebrates the bountiful harvest of Brgy. New Agutaya residents, whose livelihood is threatened by climate change.

Baaco expressed concern that a low crop yield would affect their food security.

“Yung palay ng New Agutaya ay di muna lalabas sa other municipality. Para kung dumating kami sa puntong iyon, may ready naman kami na pwede pa naming masupply sa mga kabarangay. Ayaw kong dumating yung mataas yung demand, mababa ang supply,” Baaco noted.

Matabang lupa, masaganang ani

This year’s Ayeg festival, hosted from February 21-25, was the first under Baaco’s supervision as a barangay captain. The festival celebrated the bounties coming from the mostly agricultural livelihood in the barangay, which Baaco estimated to be around 80% farming, and 20% fishing, tourism, and other personal livelihoods of the residents.

Despite the looming threat to their livelihood, the town eagerly celebrated their craft and livelihood through street dance competitions showcasing their work and honoring St. Isidore the Farmer, the town’s patron state.

While the Ayeg festival centered its Agutaynen residents, the town had plenty of visitors due to their seven-kilometer share of Long Beach. Although the barangay had a resolution that required all the programs and events be done in the Agutaynen dialect so as to preserve their mother tongue, all the speeches during the programs were spoken in Filipino in English before being translated to Agutaynen.

Also scattered around the town proper were signs translating common English phrases to Agutaynen, which were viewed by foreign tourists who joined the dance celebrations.

With classes suspended until the weekend, the barangay-wide celebration allowed residents of all ages to enjoin in the festivities, which ranged from medical missions to dance and disco nights, to the Solteras Tang Ayeg pageant and a job fair, and the final day of Sunday dedicated to the clean-up of the celebrations.

Baaco held that the most important harvest of Brgy. New Agutaya was its people, who were the fruit of an entire village’s efforts to make the best life they could possibly have in their town.

“Ang ayeg, o ani, hindi lang siya naka-focus doon sa literal na farming, kasama na doon ang history ng mga tao na nakatira sa New Agutaya. Maliban po sa pagsasaka, pangingisda ay naipatapos nila sa college ang kanilang mga anak. That is their harvest- naharvest nila academically (…) kung saan sila malakas doon sila magaling (…) another harvest ang mga nandiyan [dahil sila] ay nagbibigay sila sa amin ng karangalan,” Baaco noted.

He hoped that the children of New Agutaya would take this year’s celebrations as an inspiration for their own personal “harvests”, and that New Agutaya in turn would nurture these residents as the years go on.