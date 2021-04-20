San Miguel and Sta. Monica comply with liquidation of early cash assistance funds

Contributed photos of notices given to Barangays Sta. Monica and San Miguel from the City Accounting Office.

Barangays San Miguel and Sta. Monica said Tuesday (April 20) that they have already submitted their respective liquidation of cash assistance funds released to them by the city government last year, in an apparent bid to qualify for a fresh round of financial assistances.

The submission is hoped to clear the outstanding financial obligations of the two barangays currently under a hard lockdown due to a surge of COVID-19 cases, and allow them to receive fresh funds from the city government for distribution to residents in the form of cash assistance.

Barangay captains Prince Russel Gloriani and Ronaldo “Mong” Sayang both stated that their respective treasurers simply failed to submit their previous liquidations on time because of the rising cases of COVID-19 in their respective areas of concern.

“’Yong unliquidated na ‘yan ay listahan lang naman ng isu-submit sa city accounting, ‘yong para sa mga nakatanggap ng P1,500 noong nakaraang taon. Inaasikaso na ‘yan ng aming Committee on Appropriations at barangay treasurer. Medyo na-delay lang talaga kami dahil simula noong nagka-COVID ang daming ginagawa dito sa barangay,” said San Miguel captain Gloriani.

“Intact ang mga papeles nito, hindi lang nai-submit agad ng aming treasurer for some reasons. As we speak, na-liquidate na ang amount na ito. Dahil masyadong maraming nangyari nakaraan kaya hindi lang talaga naasikaso agad,” said Sayang, captain of Barangay Sta. Monica.

Based on official documents obtained by Palawan News, Barangay Sta. Monica had a total of P3,988,500 unliquidated funds while San Miguel had a total of P11,791,500 unliquidated funds.

On Monday afternoon, Mayor Lucilo Bayron signed the P2,200 per household cash assistance program for the five urban barangays under localized lockdown which includes San Miguel and Sta. Monica. City administrator Atty. Arnel Pedrosa explained in an interview Monday that while the program is approved, the funds could not be immediately released because of the two barangays with unliquidated funds from their previous cash assistance program.

Patricia Laririt