A salvage ship arrived yesterday in Balabac to assess if MV Viet Hai Star, the Vietnamese cargo vessel that ran aground in the waters off the town’s port, can be refloated for salvage and retrieval.

MT Salvor of Harbor Star Shipping, Inc., commissioned by PNI consultant for the cargo vessel, arrived at around 5:30 in the afternoon and was docked just a few meters away from MV Viet Hai Star, which is half-submerged in a shallow portion of the sea.

Coast Guard District Palawan assistant public affairs officer CG Ens. Chrieson Dave Gabayan said officers of MT Salvor will meet with concerned agencies in the town regarding the current situation of the vessel before deciding what to do next.

Meanwhile, personnel of Coast Guard Station Southwestern Palawan (CGSSWP) are continuously conducting manual scooping operations to collect the oil that spilled out of the vessel.

“As of the moment, the oil leak is already manageable, and the oil slick that reached the shorelines and mangrove area is being scooped manually,” Gabayan said.

“Our personnel have collected nine drums of oily water mixture as of Sunday,” he said.

The CGSSWP station commander, CG Ens. Gabriel Infante, said they do not have the capability or any equipment to siphon off the oil spill from the vessel.

MV Viet Hai Star was sailing from Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam and going to Cagayan de Oro City when it encountered unfavorable weather conditions on November 21 and sought shelter in Balabac, where it ran aground.

Aboard the vessel were 17 Vietnamese crew members, and it was carrying 80,000 sacks of rice and 29,000 liters of automotive diesel oil.

All the crew is still in Balabac, awaiting further instruction while the rice is left inside the vessel.