The 15-foot saltwater crocodile captured from a river in Brgy. Sumbiling, Bataraza, died last night, mere hours after being turned over to environmental authorities for treatment of a wound.

According to Palawan Council for Sustainable Development Staff (PCSDS) spokesperson Jovic Fabello, he received a call from their personnel in the area informing him of the development. The adult male saltwater crocodile (Crocodylus porosus), which has a body width of 70 centimeters, died around 8 p.m.

“Patay na ang crocodile, pero dadalhin pa din sa Puerto bukas for necropsy. We still have to know the cause of its death,” Fabello told Palawan News.

Personnel from the Palawan Wildlife Rescue and Conservation Center (PWRCC) are en route to Brgy. Sumbiling to retrieve the crocodile’s remains for necropsy.

Fabello previously stated that it attempted to attack Johnny Balbada while he was fetching water from the river in the barangay between 8-8:45 p.m., but he escaped.

However, the incident may have prompted Balbada and other locals to trap and capture the crocodile.

According to Fabello, their team discovered a wound on one side of its belly/chest area, which it may have acquired while attempting to elude capture.

A local resident also stated that it was impaled by a pointed piece of wood. “Medyo stress na rin po yung croc, may sugat kasi sa pag ikot ikot niya, natusok ng kahoy sa ilog yung tagiliran niya.”

