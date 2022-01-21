Several contractual employees of the provincial government have yet to be paid their salaries for the last seven months, contradicting Capitol’s assurance made last year that all delayed salaries would be paid by December.

Capitol officials declined to offer an explanation for the matter. Elino Mondragon said he was not available for any interviews until next week.

At least one casual employee based in northern Palawan, who asked not to be identified, told Palawan News they haven’t received their salary for almost seven months.

“Baka puwede pakikalampag naman ang provincial capitol, magse-seven months na kaming walang sahod lahat ng norte na contractual, maawa naman sila sa amin,” the employee claimed.

“Hindi ko na i-reveal ang pangalan ko dahil kapag nalaman ng mga taga Capitol, tatanggalin kami. Pero hindi makatao ang ginagawa nila sa amin, iniipit nila ang sweldo namin,” employee added.

In December 2021, the provincial government assured its employees that they would release the salaries of all contractual employees before the end of December 2021.

The provincial treasurer’s office earlier denied there was a backlog in their office and that all salaries would be released by the end of December.

The provincial board had also allocated additional funds for the salaries of the contractual employees.

“Sinisiguro namin na sa buwan ng Disyembre ay 100 percent ang workforce ng treasurer’s office at pinaplano din namin na humingi ng overtime para mas mapabilis [ang proseso] ng sweldo,” provincial treasurer Elino Mondragon told Palawan News in a phone interview in December 2021.

However, the number of complaints about the delayed salary of the contractual employees became persistent even after the local government’s assurance.

Mondragon also said earlier that their office has no control or authority over the payroll process.