Salaries of “casual” Capitol frontliners face delay as long as five months

Several health frontliners hired by the provincial government during the pandemic have yet to receive their salaries as casual employees, some still waiting for the last five or six months since their employment.

Two health workers assigned at a government hospital spoke to Palawan News stating that many among their batch who have signed up for a contractual job as frontliners have already left, including nurses. They narrated their cases, but asked that their identities be withheld.

One informant showed a screenshot of his bank balance showing a P100 deposit at the Land Bank of the Philippines, which he said he opened at the start of his employment where his salary was supposed to be deposited.

A casual employee’s Land Bank account showing no deposit since it was opened in December 2020.

“Halos naiyak ako when I checked kahapon to find out wala pa rin kaming sahod,” he said.

He said they were aware of Gov. Jose Alvarez’ directive to the concerned offices of the provincial government to fast-track the release of their salaries, giving them a deadline of May 12, but to date they have yet to receive their salaries.

“Ang kulelat lang nila. Isasabak kami willingly sa giyera pero sila ang bagal nila,” one casual health worker said.

Gov. Jose Alvarez’ office order instructing the immediate release of pending salaries by May 12, 2021

Capitol reacts

Provincial treasurer Elino Mondragon said their office has no backlog in so far as releasing funds for salaries is concerned.

“Sa level ng treasurer’s office ay walang pending as far as payroll is concerned. Ibig sabihin, kung mayroon kang approved at duly processed payroll ay walang delay sa treasury part,” Mondragon told Palawan News.

He explained, however, that they have no jurisdiction over the payroll and that the reason for the delay in the salaries could be caused by the incomplete processing of employment documents.

“Hindi ko masasagot kung ano ang dahilan talaga kasi ang bawat opisina ay may mga head, sila ang nakakaalam kung ilan ang mga empleyado, at kung bakit hindi nagsasahod kasi supposedly ay sila ang mag-aasikaso noon,” he said.

“Ang dahilan kasi kapag ganyan ay una nasa processing pa ang papel, pangalawa ay walang pondo kaya ‘wag ka maghahanap ng sweldo kung walang pondo o kaya ‘wag mo na hanapan si treasurer or budget kasi in the first place ay wala ka pang pondo. Concern ng department head na naghire, sila dapat ang sumagot ng direkta sa kanilang mga tao kung ano ang dahilan at bakit,” he added.

He also said that a delay of five or six months is no longer justifiable on the part of the office concerned.

“Kung five to six months ay magtaka ka na kasi kung naiprocess ‘yan ay in two months time ay nand’yan na ang sweldo mo. Ibig sabihin ay wala kang pondo. Ang tumatagal usually d’yan ay ang mga nasa munisipyo pero ang nasa loob ng Capitol ay hindi naman ganoon katagal, mas mabilis,” he said.

