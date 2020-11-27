Safe and clean water to become accessible to residents of Old Busuanga

Old Busuanga barangay captain Jose Socro said Thursday that the water project costs around P2 million as fund assistance that was downloaded to the municipal government.





Safe and clean water will finally become accessible to residents of Barangay Old Busuanga in Busuanga municipality after the turnover of a Level II Water System Project on Wednesday by the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG).

Old Busuanga barangay captain Jose Socro said Thursday that the water project costs around P2 million as fund assistance that was downloaded to the municipal government.

“Ngayon, hindi na kami mahihirapan na maka-access sa malinis na tubig dito sa Old Busuanga. May mapagkukunan na kami ng ligtas na tubig na maiinom. Matagal na pong inaasam namin na magkaroon kami ng water system dito,” Socro said.

“Level II na ito at lahat ng mga bahay dito ngayon ay nag-aasikaso na rin ng kanilang mga aplikason sa pagpapakabit diretso sa kanilang mga kabahayan. Ngayon lahat ng kanto ay nilagyan na ng mga gripo na mapagkukunan na nila ng tubig araw-araw,” he added.

Socro said their barangay also shared a P100,000 counterpart to complete the water project.

Mayor Elizabeth Cervantes, meanwhile, said Old Busuanga is just one of several other barangays that are waiting to receive water projects to access clean and safe water.

“Malinis at maayos na tubig ang talagang kailangan natin. Isa lamang po sila sa mga barangay na nabigyan ng proyektong patubig natin mula sa DILG assistance at counterpart naman ng ating munisipyo,” she said also Thursday