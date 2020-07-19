S. Española reports three new COVID-19 cases

Dr. Rhodora Tingson, municipal health office (MHO) chief in this southern town, said that the latest cases were returnees from the National Capital Region (NCR), including a 31-year-old male (Patient No. 7), a five-year-old female (Patient No. 8), and a 25-year-old female (Patient No. 9).

Three locally stranded returnees in Sofronio Española town are the most recent COVID-19 cases in the province, raising the total active cases in Palawan to 20. On the same day, five recoveries were also recorded—two in Puerto Princesa City and three in Cuyo town.

Dr. Rhodora Tingson, municipal health office (MHO) chief in this southern town, said that the latest cases were returnees from the National Capital Region (NCR), including a 31-year-old male (Patient No. 7), a five-year-old female (Patient No. 8), and a 25-year-old female (Patient No. 9).

“Nakapagtala tayo ngayon ng tatlong bagong kaso ng COVID-19 positive sa ating bayan this July 19,” Tingson said.

Patients No. 7 and 8 were relatives who arrived on July 12 aboard a shipping vessel of 2Go. The are both showing mild symptoms.

Patient No. 9, who arrived on July 1 aboard Philippine Airlines, remained to show no symptoms of the infectious disease. All three patients were isolated in one of the town’s facilities.

Meanwhile, the Incident Management Team (IMT) of Puerto Princesa announced that two of its COVID-19 patients were deemed “recovered” and have been discharged. Three COVID-19 patients in Cuyo town were also sent home on Sunday.

The Palawan province has now recorded a total of 64 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 20 of which were active, with 43 recoveries and one death.

Four active cases each are in Puerto Princesa and Brooke’s Point. Three in Sofronio Española, and two cases were reported each for the towns of Taytay, Cuyo, and Coron; while one each for the municipalities of Roxas, Rizal, and Busuanga.

(With a report from Jane Tumalac)