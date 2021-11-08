Red Notice, an American action comedy film, is due to be shown globally on Netflix on November 12, and actors Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot, and Dwayne Johnson are inviting you not to miss it.

The film tells the story of top profiler John Hartley (Johnson) as he teams up with swashbuckling crook Nolan Booth (Reynolds) to catch “The Bishop” (Gadot), the world’s most notorious art thief, after an Interpol-issued red notice.

The ensuing high-flying trail leads the three all over the globe, across the dance floor, into an isolated jail, into the forest, and, worst of all, into each other’s presence.

Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot, and Ryan Reynolds for Red Notice showing on November 12 on Netflix.

Directed and written by Rawson Marshall Thurber (Central Intelligence, Skyscraper) and produced by Hiram Garcia, Johnson and Dany Garcia of Seven Bucks Productions, Beau Flynn’s Flynn Picture Co. and Thurber’s Bad Version, Inc., Red Notice is a stylish globe-trotting game of cat-and-mouse (and cat). Ritu Arya and Chris Diamantopoulos join the all-star cast.

- Advertisement -

In a Netflix virtual conference in the Asia Pacific (APAC) attended by Palawan News on November 5, the world’s three biggest movie stars highlighted that their off-screen relationship and collaboration allowed them to create a film that would undoubtedly pique their fans’ curiosity.

Reynolds’ favorite scene in the film was when the three of them were shot together in one room, characterizing the scene as if it were a chess game.

“And that, I would say, was probably the most interesting scene to shoot for me because it was the first time all three of us had shot together in one room. That was exciting, and a lot of fun for us. The whole kind of scene was like a chess game. Everybody was sort of sizing each other up,” he said.

“And, you know, Gal was so gifted at being so charming and funny and easy in the scene where, you know, I usually noticed her, as you know, when we watch her as Wonder Woman or some of her other roles. You know, she’s usually playing characters that are real, sort of authoritative kind of characters. So, to see her kind of be like a Cary Grant at this moment was really fun for me,” described Reynolds.

The actor, known for his quick-witted acting skills, said working with Johnson was an amazing moment as they have a lot in common more than what their followers can imagine.

Red Notice is exceptional among the films he has done since, according to Reynolds, as Netflix was able to bring together three major actors in a room, let alone a whole movie, despite their packed schedules.

“We both feel very much we’re in service of an audience and that they’re the boss. And so we have very similar outlooks on everything. So, there was the camaraderie you see on the screen — it is a very natural by-product of two guys who have known each other for a long time and have similar work ethics and outlooks on life,” he said.

“They did it, though. So, I think that’s what really distinguishes it (Red Notice). They used to do it in the old days in Hollywood. They don’t do it as much anymore. But getting kind of three personalities like that in one feature film is a challenge. And they did it,” Reynolds added.

Gadot said that she accepted the part of “The Bishop” because she was taken away by how ambitious Red Notice was and how it captivated her interest when Thurber offered the storyline to her.

She expressed excitement at playing “The Bishop,” a role that is distinct from what she typically does.

“Thurber, our wonderful director, and writer, when he first pitched me the idea for the movie, I was blown away by the ambition and how surprising the story is. And I was also very intrigued to be able to play a character who’s a bit different than what I usually used to do,” Gadot, who is also popular for playing Wonder Woman, said.

For Johnson, working with Reynolds and Gadot means creating a fantastic movie that fans can enjoy on Netflix, despite the fact that filming was difficult due to the pandemic.

“It’s fun, it’s ambitious, as Gal has said, with some twists and turns and surprises, and we had a great time. We also had to buckle down because we shot it during COVID, so that was very challenging. But we all rallied together, including our crew — of about a thousand crew members — and we made the best movie we could,” Johnson said.

There were several great situations that demonstrated their strengths as actors, but one that stood out for him was on a boat when he as Hartley watched Gadot’s character as The Bishop emerges from the sea.

He regarded the scenario as “gorgeous, iconic, and cinematic history,” while Gadot referred to the yacht as “sexy.”

“The boat, guys, wait till you see the boat. Gal coming out of that ocean is…,” he said, taking caution not to offer too many spoilers.